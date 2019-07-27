STARS Air Ambulance called to 2-vehicle crash near Smoky Lake

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision east of Smoky Lake, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.

A number of emergency vehicles, including RCMP cruisers and ambulances, were seen at the crash site — near Highway 28 and Highway 857 — just before 12:30 p.m.

There was obvious damage to the right side of a small silver car and debris was scattered over the road.

STARS Air Ambulance took one patient to hospital with serious injuries. Two other people were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance.

Traffic in the area also appeared to be delayed.

The intersection is about 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

— More to come…