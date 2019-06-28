Traffic
June 28, 2019 7:14 pm

Crash on central Alberta highway leaves motorcyclist dead

By Online journalist  Global News

Innisfail RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle highway crash on Friday afternoon that left a motorcycle rider dead.

In a news release, police said the crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 42 by Highway 2.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed a motorcycle was travelling east on Highway 42 and made contact with a pickup truck pulling a camper trailer travelling west on Highway 42 turning south to merge onto Highway 2,” the RCMP said.

According to police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

An investigation saw Highway 42 be shut down for about two and a half hours at the site of the crash but it has since been reopened.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

