Highway partially closed west of Calgary after single-vehicle crash

Traffic slowed significantly on Friday afternoon for the many people heading out of Calgary for the long weekend after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1.

According to RCMP, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Ridge Road, which is west of Highway 22.

The north lane of traffic was closed headed eastbound as of 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was being treated for minor injuries, RCMP said.

Alberta 511 tweeted that major delays could be expected and advised drivers take Highway 1A as an alternative route.

