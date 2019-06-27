Manitoba RCMP urging drivers to be safe in light of recent highway death toll

With nine Manitobans killed in auto collisions over the past week, RCMP are asking people to exercise caution, especially as the long weekend approaches.

Police said there were two separate fatal motorcycles crashes this week that brought the total of traffic deaths up to its current total.

The first, on Saturday, took place north of Kelwood in the Rural Municipality of Rosedale.

The investigation determined that a 58-year-old Winnipeg man was travelling north on Hwy 5, when he hit the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but he died in hospital two days later of his injuries.

Minnedosa #rcmpmb responded to a fatal motorcycle collision on June 22 that claimed the life of a 58yo male after he left the roadway & entered the ditch on Hwy 5 near Kelwood. On June 24, he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 27, 2019

READ MORE: Fatal crash in the RM of Rockwood claims life of 29-year-old woman

The second incident was a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Wednesday night in the Rural Municipality of Souris-Glenwood.

The collision took place on Hwy 2 and resulted in the deaths of a man, 71, and a woman, 70, both from Souris.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man from the area, crossed the centre line of the highway and struck the bike.

In order to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and so everyone can reach their destinations safely, police are encouraging Manitoba drivers to:

drive sober

wear a seatbelt

slow down and drive to conditions

be cautious and always aware of surroundings

pay attention to the road at all times

keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you

put your cellphone away

Blue Hills #rcmpmb responded to a fatal vehicle/motorcycle collision on Hwy 2 near Rd 120 W in the RM of Souris-Glenwood that claimed life of 70yo female passenger on motorcycle. 71yo male driver of motorcycle taken to hospital w life-threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 27, 2019

WATCH: The life-altering effects of a fatal collision