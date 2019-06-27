Manitoba RCMP urging drivers to be safe in light of recent highway death toll
With nine Manitobans killed in auto collisions over the past week, RCMP are asking people to exercise caution, especially as the long weekend approaches.
Police said there were two separate fatal motorcycles crashes this week that brought the total of traffic deaths up to its current total.
The first, on Saturday, took place north of Kelwood in the Rural Municipality of Rosedale.
The investigation determined that a 58-year-old Winnipeg man was travelling north on Hwy 5, when he hit the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but he died in hospital two days later of his injuries.
READ MORE: Fatal crash in the RM of Rockwood claims life of 29-year-old woman
The second incident was a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Wednesday night in the Rural Municipality of Souris-Glenwood.
The collision took place on Hwy 2 and resulted in the deaths of a man, 71, and a woman, 70, both from Souris.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man from the area, crossed the centre line of the highway and struck the bike.
In order to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and so everyone can reach their destinations safely, police are encouraging Manitoba drivers to:
- drive sober
- wear a seatbelt
- slow down and drive to conditions
- be cautious and always aware of surroundings
- pay attention to the road at all times
- keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you
- put your cellphone away
WATCH: The life-altering effects of a fatal collision
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.