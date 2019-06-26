Fatal Crash
June 26, 2019

Fatal crash in the RM of Rockwood claims life of 29-year-old woman

RCMP are investigating after a fatal crash west of Highway 7.

RCMP are investigating after a fatal crash north of Stonewall Tuesday.

Police rushed to the scene at the intersection of Road 90 North and Road 7 East at 12:20 p.m.

The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops said the victim was driving west on Road 90 North when she collided with a pickup truck heading south on Road 7 East.

The 51-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into the crash, but say neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision.

