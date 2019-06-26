Fatal crash in the RM of Rockwood claims life of 29-year-old woman
RCMP are investigating after a fatal crash north of Stonewall Tuesday.
Police rushed to the scene at the intersection of Road 90 North and Road 7 East at 12:20 p.m.
The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan senior killed in ATV rollover near Russell, Man.
Cops said the victim was driving west on Road 90 North when she collided with a pickup truck heading south on Road 7 East.
The 51-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are looking into the crash, but say neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.