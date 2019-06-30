Collision on northern Alberta highway sends three police officers to hospital

RCMP are investigating a serious collision that sent two RCMP officers and a County Peace Officer to hospital Saturday night.

It happened on a stretch of Highway 2 at Sexsmith, Alta. at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a van was travelling southbound when it struck an RCMP vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

The force of the collision forced the RCMP vehicle into a County Peace Officer vehicle which was also parked on the side of the road.

All three officers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Grande Prairie RCMP, along with an RCMP Collision Analyst, continues to investigate.

There’s no word on whether any charges will be laid.