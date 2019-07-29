No children on school bus that crashed into swimming pool north of Edmonton: RCMP

Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that saw a school bus crash into a swimming pool in St. Albert, Alta.

The RCMP said the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Monday and that no children were on board at the time of the collision. The female driver of the bus was examined by paramedics but police did not say if she suffered any injuries.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News they had yet to receive information about where the bus had been and where it was going at the time it crashed in the area of Morgan Crescent.

Police did not say if they expect to lay any charges in the crash. They said “road conditions are not a factor in the collision.”