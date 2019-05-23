11 kids taken to hospital after school bus crash on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive

Eleven kids and one adult were injured Thursday morning in Edmonton when the school bus they were riding in crashed into a retaining wall on the Whitemud.

Emergency medical services responded to the crash just before the 149 Street exit at about 8:15 a.m. Police responded about 15 minutes later.

A total of 23 children were on board, according to Edmonton police. Eleven of those kids were taken to hospital in stable condition, while the other 12 were uninjured and were taken to their respective schools.

Video from Global 1 news helicopter showed a number of ambulances lined up along the shoulder of the busy freeway as a group of children huddled on the grass.

The front end of the bus appeared to be extensively damaged from the crash into the concrete wall.

The bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police had to close the curb lane to traffic, leading to delays for drivers.

Multi vehicle collision including a school bus that hit a retaining wall WB Whitemud approaching 149 Street. Stay left. #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/fZUb1Ioo0y — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) May 23, 2019

According to City of Edmonton traffic cameras, at 10 a.m., westbound traffic could be seen backed up to Terwillegar Drive.

A police spokesperson wasn’t sure how long those delays would continue.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said there are no further details available.