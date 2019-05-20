Serious crash closes highway southeast of Edmonton

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries Monday after a two-vehicle crash southeast of Edmonton.

The crash happened on Highway 625 at Range Road 241, about two kilometres east of Beaumont.

RCMP said a pickup truck was heading north and collided with a westbound tractor trailer, which was hauling an empty lowboy.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Shortly before 11 a.m., RCMP said Highway 625 was closed to traffic and vehicles were being rerouted around the crash site.

RCMP said no further information was available late Monday morning.