RCMP investigate fatal crash east of Edmonton

At least one person is dead after an incident east of Edmonton.

Not much is known, but RCMP sent out a news release Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. that they were investigating a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision on the eastbound side of Highway 16 near Elk Island.

Traffic was asked to take an alternate route while police investigated and the highway reopened just after midnight.

RCMP did not release any information on what caused the collision or how many people were involved.