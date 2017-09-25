Edmonton police investigate fatal crash on Whitemud Drive

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal collision on Whitemud Drive early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened between 149 Street and Fox Drive at around 4 a.m.

Police believe a car was travelling west when it struck a concrete barrier. The force of the collision ejected the driver and caused the car to catch fire.

The man died at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision.

Whitemud Drive from Fox Drive to 149 Street was closed for several hours.

Westbound traffic on the Whitemud was diverted onto the Fox Drive turnoff, causing major gridlock on roads around the southside of the city.

The westbound lanes of Whitemud Drive were reopened at around 10:30 a.m.