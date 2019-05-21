Woman airlifted by STARS after Alberta ATV crash, man faces impaired charges

RCMP believe alcohol may have been a factor in an ATV crash near Lac La Biche that sent a 23-year-old woman to hospital.

Boyle/Athabasca RCMP officers and Alberta Fish and Wildlife were patrolling a remote area northwest of Lac La Biche on Saturday and were alerted to a nearby ATV crash in the trails.

The officers used off-highway vehicles to find the crash. They learned a 23-year-old woman had been thrown from the ATV when the driver “lost control on a sandy, tree-lined trail,” RCMP said.

RCMP and an off-duty paramedic provided first aid and guided in other first responders.

“Due to extremely rugged terrain and remoteness of the crash, STARS air ambulance was dispatched and was able to airlift the patient to an Edmonton hospital,” RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The woman remained in stable condition on Tuesday.

“Investigation revealed that speed, terrain and alcohol may have been contributing factors in this crash,” RCMP said.

Both riders appeared to be wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

A 25-year-old man from Mannville, Alta., is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm as well as operating an ATV while prohibited by a fire ban, which was in effect for that region at the time.

His name has not yet been released because charges have not been formally sworn.