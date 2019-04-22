ATV driver killed in rollover near Rocky Mountain House

One person died early Sunday morning after a quad rolled over in west-central Alberta.

Rocky Mountain RCMP said first responders were called to a single-quad rollover on a residential driveway on Township Road 410 around 3 a.m.

Police said despite the best efforts from people who jumped in to help, the victim died on scene.

Indications are the 44-year-old man was driving the quad when it caught a soft shoulder and rolled, RCMP said.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.