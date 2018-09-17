Alberta RCMP
Man dies in ATV rollover in northern Alberta

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News
A northern Alberta man is dead after an ATV rollover in the community of Desmarais on Friday.

RCMP believe the 52-year-old man from Wabasca was the only occupant on the quad, which was driving on a gravel road.

Investigators believe the man tried to turn into a driveway when the vehicle rolled.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

