Girl in serious condition after ATV incident near Sundre

A teen girl was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after an incident near Sundre, Alta., on Sunday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said a STARS call came in at around 10:15 a.m.

The EMS team took the girl to Sundre Hospital, where they co-ordinated with the air ambulance to transport her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

STARS said the teen’s injuries were the result of an ATV incident.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Sundre, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) March 17, 2019