Girl in serious condition after ATV incident near Sundre

A teen girl was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after an incident near Sundre, Alta., on Sunday, according to Emergency Medical Services.
EMS said a STARS call came in at around 10:15 a.m.
The EMS team took the girl to Sundre Hospital, where they co-ordinated with the air ambulance to transport her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.
STARS said the teen’s injuries were the result of an ATV incident.
