Siksika Nation teen dies in crash east of Calgary

A 17-year-old Siksika Nation boy has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Calgary on Tuesday.

RCMP said emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a collision at Township Road 232 near Range Road 250 in Wheatland County at around 5:15 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was heading east on Township Road 232 when it hit the ditch and rolled “several times.”

RCMP said the teen was declared dead at the scene. Three other people in the vehicle were taken to a Calgary hospital in stable condition: one by STARS Air Ambulance and the others by ground ambulance.

Police did not say if the teen who died was the driver of the vehicle or a passenger.

The crash remains under investigation.

