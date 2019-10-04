Woman killed in southern Alberta semi-trailer crash

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and an SUV on a southern Alberta highway on Friday.

RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 519 between Highway 2 and Highway 23 at about 4:30 a.m.

Fort Macleod RCMP were dispatched to the collision, located between the towns of Granum and Nobleford, and said a 31-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Investigators said the SUV was heading east when it collided with a westbound semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The collision has caused the closure of Highway 519. RCMP said traffic will be rerouted onto Highway 23, Highway 2, and Secondary Highway 519 until further notice.

Nobleford is located about 30 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.