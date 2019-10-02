RCMP, OHS investigating fatal workplace accident in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say a person was killed in a workplace incident on Wednesday in Airdrie.

According to EMS spokesperson Adam Loria, paramedics were called to the 100 block of Windford Street S.W. at about 2:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they determined the person was dead, Loria said. No one else was taken to hospital from the scene.

“It has been determined that this incident is a workplace fatality,” RCMP said in a news release at 6:17 p.m.

Occupational Health and Safety was also called to investigate and is collaborating with RCMP.

Police said the portion of the Windford neighbourhood would remain closed off as the investigation continues.

