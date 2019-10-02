Menu

Crime

RCMP, OHS investigating fatal workplace accident in Airdrie

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:28 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 9:00 pm
Alberta RCMP on the scene of a death in the Windford neighbourhood on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Alberta RCMP on the scene of a death in the Windford neighbourhood on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Global News

Alberta RCMP say a person was killed in a workplace incident on Wednesday in Airdrie.

According to EMS spokesperson Adam Loria, paramedics were called to the 100 block of Windford Street S.W. at about 2:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they determined the person was dead, Loria said. No one else was taken to hospital from the scene.

1 person dead after incident in Airdrie
1 person dead after incident in Airdrie

“It has been determined that this incident is a workplace fatality,” RCMP said in a news release at 6:17 p.m.

Occupational Health and Safety was also called to investigate and is collaborating with RCMP.

Police said the portion of the Windford neighbourhood would remain closed off as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement
