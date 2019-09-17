Alberta RCMP to update public after CrossIron Mills mall shooting

RCMP will update the public Tuesday morning after a shooting that happened at CrossIron Mills.

Officers were called to the shopping centre north of Calgary just after 7 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

Heavy police presence outside of Crossiron Mills. People outside tell me they were evacuated from the mall after hearing what may have been gunshots. pic.twitter.com/j7BNDtcFXq — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) September 17, 2019

The shooting, which RCMP believe was targeted, injured one man. EMS said the victim was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No one else was injured, but the shooting triggered a lockdown and evacuation of the mall.

RCMP says civilians are still inside the mall as police search for a suspected shooter. A spokesperson says those people are safe at this time. @GlobalCalgary @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/m1d0wLNO7L — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) September 17, 2019

Just before 9:30 p.m., RCMP tweeted that the incident had been resolved and that there was no longer any danger to the public.

CrossIron Mills is located on Crossiron Boulevard east of Balzac, Alta. in Rocky View County.

The Tuesday news conference will be streamed live on GlobalNews.ca starting at 11 a.m. MT.