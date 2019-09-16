Man injured after reports of shooting at mall north of Calgary

A suspect is at large after officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the CrossIron Mills shopping centre north of Calgary on Monday evening, according to RCMP.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service confirmed one person had suffered gunshot wounds but they did not elaborate on where the person was believed to have been shot or where they were found.

EMS later told Global News the victim was a man. They said his injuries were not life-threatening but that he was taken to hospital.

Police said multiple units were dispatched to an area in the mall near a movie theatre. They confirmed the police helicopter was also called to respond.

A Global News crew at the scene said RCMP and paramedics could also be seen at the shopping centre.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the RCMP issued a news release and said a suspect remains at large.

As of 8:15 p.m., first responders had taped off an area outside the mall that included a Boston Pizza, a Milestones Grill and Bar and a Starbucks coffee shop.

“The mall is currently in ‘shelter in place’ and officers are clearing the mall store by store,” the RCMP said. “If you have a family member [or] friend in the mall, please know that they will not be released until the mall has been deemed safe.

“RCMP are asking that everyone stay away from this area so that they can do their jobs safely.”

Jay Singh told Global News he was at the mall with his family when a chaotic scene developed at about 7:30 p.m.

“As we were walking to leave the mall, all the shops were shutting down,” he said. “Everyone was running.

“[RCMP were] yelling to everyone to get out of the mall.”

Singh said he found it odd that he did not hear any announcement about what was happening over the mall’s intercom system.

“When you see people (RCMP) with guns, it’s not normal,” he said. “[The] first thing you want to do is get out of the mall.”

