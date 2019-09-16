Paper-mache project prompts gun scare at University of Calgary

Reports of a man walking around the University of Calgary campus on Monday morning with an assault rifle turned out to be a school project.

Police were called to the University of Calgary at around 8:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious person spotted on campus with a gun.

After about a hour of searching the campus, CPS officials determined the investigation was concluded.

CPS members at the scene told Global News that the suspicious person call was prompted by a student who had a paper maché assault rifle that was being used for a school project.

“Having viewed the photo of myself, I can attest there is quite a [likeness] to it [a gun] and it’s very easy to see how members of the public could’ve seen that and believed it was a legitimate threat,” Acting Staff Sgt. Travis Juska said.

Juska said no charges are expected to be laid but he advised people who might have replica guns to be careful about how they transport them.

“It it is beneficial for everyone to have an objective look when they are planning on bringing something like this with them onto a campus or into a public space or anywhere that a member of the public might construe this as a legitimate threat.”