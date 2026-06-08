Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Opioid calls surpassing alcohol-related calls: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 6:25 pm
2 min read
Emergency services workers in uniform congregate at the back of an ambulance. View image in full screen
New data from WFPS shows opioid-related calls are now surpassing calls related to alcohol. Iris Dyck/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Recent data from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service shows opioid-related call volumes are now surpassing alcohol-related calls for the first time.

The data shows that in 2024, there were 4,228 calls for alcohol and 3,091 for opioids. That trend was similar last year, which saw 4,684 calls for alcohol and 3,270 calls for opioids.

But the tables have turned in the first five months of this year. As of May 31, 2026, there were 1,989 calls for alcohol and 2,435 calls for opioids. It also notes that the data doesn’t account for calls where the chief complaint was listed as something like shortness of breath or unconsciousness, but substances were involved.

“It’s just not sustainable,” Tom Wallace, the deputy chief of support services and 911 communications with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, told Global News.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have crew members who are running to multiple calls throughout a shift, sometimes for the same individual.”

Story continues below advertisement

The data also shows that in all of 2025, WFPS members administered naloxone (Narcan) 4,900 times. So far this year, it’s already been administered 3,458 times.

“Doing the same type of call over and over and over again, and seemingly not making a difference in the overall system…. Our team has told us that that is quite frustrating for them,” Wallace said.

Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union president Kyle Ross says the situation is leading to paramedic burnout.

“I’m hearing frustration, when you have 107 vacancies in the workforce and the stress it’s putting on the workers … It’s impactful on the worker,” Ross said.

“You show up to a call, it’s life and death. It’s an opioid overdose.”

Joseph Fourre, the founder of the Singing Red Bear Foundation, says hearing of the rising opioid numbers is disheartening.

“I feel terrible for the paramedics because we’re putting it on them to fill that void in keeping people alive,” Fourre said.

Fourre says there needs to be a different approach to how the drug crisis is being handled. He says treatment options need to be more accessible to those who need them most, adding he would like to see mobile rapid access to addictions medicine (RAAM) clinics and more accessibility to opioid replacement therapy.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the present time, people aren’t leaving the downtown area to go to a RAAM clinic,” Fourre said.

“I mean, it’s the first step towards recovery. If I can get suboxone on a daily basis and I don’t have to go running and waiting in line for hours for it, maybe I will start thinking about recovery and choosing differently on doing drugs.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices