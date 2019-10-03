Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal rural fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called to investigate the death of a person found in a burned-out building in Rocky View County earlier this week.

Police were called to a structure fire on a rural property in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 1, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said in a news release.

“Human remains were located inside the burning structure,” Scott said.

The Calgary RCMP Forensic Identification Section is also helping the major crimes unit with its investigation of the death.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 2, however, RCMP said further investigation is needed to identify the person.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Rocky View County Fire Department.

