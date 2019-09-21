Canada
September 21, 2019 6:16 pm
Updated: September 21, 2019 6:21 pm

Alberta woman’s body found after being reported missing: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

Drumheller RCMP are investigating the cause of Candace Deleeuw's death, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Drumheller RCMP, Courtesy
RCMP said the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found in Drumheller, Alta., Friday.

On Thursday, Drumheller RCMP said Candace Deleeuw, 40, was reported missing Sept. 16 and was last seen at the Drumheller Hospital on Sept. 7.

On Saturday, RCMP said Deleeuw’s body was found in a wooded area in Drumheller.

RCMP said investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact Drumheller RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

