Body found in Strathcona County identified as missing Edmonton man: RCMP

A body found in Strathcona County earlier this week has been confirmed to be missing Edmonton man Kevin William Sim, RCMP announced on Friday.

Police said an autopsy confirmed Sim’s death was a homicide.

Sim, 22, was last seen near Southgate Mall on June 30.

He was reported missing on July 5.

At the time, Edmonton police said the disappearance was out of character for Sim and his family was extremely concerned for his well-being.

On July 10, Strathcona County RCMP were called to the area of highways 14 and 21 after a man’s body was discovered in a nearby field.

Police said there was no public safety concern at the time.

The Edmonton Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit were called in to investigate.

The RCMP did not release the cause of Sim’s death and said no further information would be released at this time.