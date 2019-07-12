Crime
July 12, 2019 11:29 am

Body found in Strathcona County identified as missing Edmonton man: RCMP

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Kevin Sim has been missing from Edmonton's Southgate Mall area since June 30, 2019.

Supplied by Edmonton Police Service
A A

A body found in Strathcona County earlier this week has been confirmed to be missing Edmonton man Kevin William Sim, RCMP announced on Friday.

Police said an autopsy confirmed Sim’s death was a homicide.

Sim, 22, was last seen near Southgate Mall on June 30.

READ MORE: Police searching for Kevin Sim, 22, missing from south Edmonton

He was reported missing on July 5.

At the time, Edmonton police said the disappearance was out of character for Sim and his family was extremely concerned for his well-being.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating body of man found in Strathcona County

On July 10, Strathcona County RCMP were called to the area of highways 14 and 21 after a man’s body was discovered in a nearby field.

Police said there was no public safety concern at the time.

Strathcona County RCMP investigate body found in field near Highway 14 and Highway 21, July 10, 2019.

Morris Gamblin, Global News

The Edmonton Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit were called in to investigate.

The RCMP did not release the cause of Sim’s death and said no further information would be released at this time.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton man missing
edmonton police service
EPS
Kevin Sim
Kevin Sim dead
Kevin Sim disappearance
Kevin Sim missing
Strathcona County
Strathcona County body

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.