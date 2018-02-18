Body of missing Alberta skier found near Revelstoke, B.C.

Police say a skier has been found dead one day after he was reported missing from a resort near Revelstoke, B.C.

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Foster of Airdrie, Alta., was last seen Tuesday and was reported missing on Friday.

READ MORE: Girl, 10, dies after suffering head injury at southern Alberta ski resort

RCMP say Foster’s body was found late Saturday afternoon in a drainage area northeast of the resort, following an extensive search by ski patrol and search and rescue crews.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

READ MORE: Special avalanche warning issued for B.C. interior after skier dies

Mounties are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared when exploring the backcountry, carrying extra food, water and a communication device.

They also recommend always travelling with other people and notifying someone responsible about when you expect to return.