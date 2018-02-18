Canada
February 18, 2018 3:05 pm

Body of missing Alberta skier found near Revelstoke, B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Police say Michael Foster's body has been found near a Revelstoke resort after he was reported missing on Friday, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Police say a skier has been found dead one day after he was reported missing from a resort near Revelstoke, B.C.

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Foster of Airdrie, Alta., was last seen Tuesday and was reported missing on Friday.

RCMP say Foster’s body was found late Saturday afternoon in a drainage area northeast of the resort, following an extensive search by ski patrol and search and rescue crews.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

Mounties are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared when exploring the backcountry, carrying extra food, water and a communication device.

They also recommend always travelling with other people and notifying someone responsible about when you expect to return.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

