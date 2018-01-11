Special avalanche warning issued for B.C. interior after skier dies

Four days after an Alberta man died in an avalanche near Fernie B.C., Avalanche Canada issued a special public avalanche warning for B.C.’s interior ranges.

The warning for recreational backcountry users is in effect immediately until Monday, Jan. 15.

The warning applies to the Lizard Range & Flathead, South Rockies, Purcells, Kootenay Boundary, South & North Columbia, Glacier National Park and the Cariboos.

A statement from Avalanche Canada said the snowpack contains a number of weak layers and snowstorms have buried the layers anywhere from 40 centimetres to more than a metre deep.

Avalanche Canada & Parks Canada are issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for much of BC’s Interior Ranges. The warning is in effect immediately until the end of day Mon, Jan 1. Recreational backcountry travellers urged to avoid avalanche terrain: https://t.co/C67KcxOThk pic.twitter.com/9ZKlLPJLeR Story continues below — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 11, 2018

It says the weight of the new snow has brought the unstable snowpack to a critical point, making it very easy for skiers or snowmobilers to trigger large avalanches.

“We have been keeping a close eye on these weak layers and the snow load that has been accumulating on top of them,” explains James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada. “It’s a complex situation and we are now at the tipping point. The warmer temperatures forecast for the coming weekend will definitely increase the chances of triggering an avalanche.”

The non-profit organization said there have been a number of near misses reported over the past seven to 10 days, as well as a fatal avalanche accident north of Fernie on Jan. 8.

HEADS UP. Avalanche cycle – Lizard Range west of Fernie. Reports of numerous avalanches up to size 3.5 running at all elevations & aspects. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in mountainous backcountry areas near Fernie right now. Avoid avalanche terrain at this time. pic.twitter.com/qanFGjEvdF — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 9, 2018

A 36-year-old Calgary man died after getting caught in an avalanche in the Lizard Mountain range area of southeast B.C.

His name has not been released.