January 9, 2018 7:33 pm

Backcountry skier seriously injured in avalanche on Mount Seymour

By Online News Producer  Global News

One person is being rescued from the North Shore mountains after an avalanche swept through a group of backcountry skiers on Tuesday.

The avalanche occurred near First Pump Peak, a backcountry area located outside the Mount Seymour Ski Resort around 12:30 p.m., according to North Shore Rescue (NSR).

The skiers “were pushed down a couple of hundred feet into trees,” NSR’s Peter Haigh said.

Crews dug out a skier who suffered a broken femur.

A helicopter rescue couldn’t be carried out due to a low-cloud ceiling, so the victim is being carried out by NSR.

There is “considerable” risk for a natural or man-made avalanche on B.C.’s South Coast, according to the latest danger rating from Avalanche Canada.

