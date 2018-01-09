Backcountry skier seriously injured in avalanche on Mount Seymour

One person is being rescued from the North Shore mountains after an avalanche swept through a group of backcountry skiers on Tuesday.

The avalanche occurred near First Pump Peak, a backcountry area located outside the Mount Seymour Ski Resort around 12:30 p.m., according to North Shore Rescue (NSR).

The skiers “were pushed down a couple of hundred feet into trees,” NSR’s Peter Haigh said.

Crews dug out a skier who suffered a broken femur.

A helicopter rescue couldn’t be carried out due to a low-cloud ceiling, so the victim is being carried out by NSR.

There is “considerable” risk for a natural or man-made avalanche on B.C.’s South Coast, according to the latest danger rating from Avalanche Canada.