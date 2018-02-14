Girl, 10, dies after suffering head injury at southern Alberta ski resort

A 10-year-old girl died in hospital Tuesday night after hitting a pole while skiing at a ski resort in southern Alberta.

Pincher Creek RCMP said emergency responders were called to Castle Mountain Resort in Pincher Creek at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after the girl suffered serious head injuries.

The girl was on a school trip with Canyon Elementary School at the time. RCMP said she lost control while skiing and struck a pole. She was wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

Staff at the ski hill attended to the girl until RCMP and EMS arrived. She was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary where she was pronounced dead at around 9:45 p.m.

RCMP victim services has been brought in to offer support to the girl’s family, as well as staff and students at Canyon School.

About 275 Kindergarten to Grade 6 students attend Canyon School in Pincher Creek, according to the school’s website.

RCMP and the medical examiner are investigating the girl’s death. Her name is not being released.

Castle Mountain Ski Resort is located about 145 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.