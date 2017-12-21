Skier dies in deep snow at Big White

Tragedy at Big White where a skier has died after falling over a cliff into deep snow.

RCMP say the incident happened Wednesday morning near Telus Park where a man went out of bounds, went over a 20-30 cliff and fell head first into deep snow.

Big White VP, Michael J. Ballingall says the incident was witnessed by staff who attempted to rescue the man.

“The lift operator at the top of Telus Park chair ran over to help — to see if he could dig him out. And the ski patrol was there in about two minutes and by the time they got the gentleman out of being buried in the snow, he was unresponsive,” Ballingall said.

RCMP believe the victim is a 60 year-old Kelowna resident. They are not releasing his name.