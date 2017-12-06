17-year-old German skier dies after serious crash at Lake Louise

A 17-year-old German skier involved in a serious crash at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Tuesday has died.

Alpine Canada confirmed Max Burkhart died in hospital on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 17-year-old skier seriously injured at Lake Louise

The skier was taken to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance after crashing into safety netting at about 2:20 p.m.

“Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine are devastated about this tragic loss of life and sends its deepest condolences to his family and teammates,” Alpine Canada said in a release.

“Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine encourage the ski family around the world to support the athlete’s family and teammates through this difficult time.”

Berkhart was competing at the Nor-Am Cup when the accident happened.

Emergency crews from Banff tried to treat the boy on the hill before the air ambulance arrived.

Lake Louise spokesperson Dan Markham called the death a “terrible tragedy,” adding the ski resort staff are sending their sympathies to Burkhart’s family and tesmmates.

RCMP said in a release Wednesday that the medical examiner is investigating his death.