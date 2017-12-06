17-year-old German skier dies after serious crash at Lake Louise
A 17-year-old German skier involved in a serious crash at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Tuesday has died.
Alpine Canada confirmed Max Burkhart died in hospital on Wednesday.
READ MORE: 17-year-old skier seriously injured at Lake Louise
The skier was taken to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance after crashing into safety netting at about 2:20 p.m.
“Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine are devastated about this tragic loss of life and sends its deepest condolences to his family and teammates,” Alpine Canada said in a release.
“Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine encourage the ski family around the world to support the athlete’s family and teammates through this difficult time.”
Berkhart was competing at the Nor-Am Cup when the accident happened.
Emergency crews from Banff tried to treat the boy on the hill before the air ambulance arrived.
Lake Louise spokesperson Dan Markham called the death a “terrible tragedy,” adding the ski resort staff are sending their sympathies to Burkhart’s family and tesmmates.
RCMP said in a release Wednesday that the medical examiner is investigating his death.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.