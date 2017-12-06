Lake Louise German Skier Dies
December 6, 2017 8:04 pm
Updated: December 6, 2017 8:16 pm

17-year-old German skier dies after serious crash at Lake Louise

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

STARS Air Ambulance lands at Foothills Hospital in Calgary with a skier from Lake Louise, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Tom Andriuk / Global News
A 17-year-old German skier involved in a serious crash at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Tuesday has died.

Alpine Canada confirmed Max Burkhart died in hospital on Wednesday.

The skier was taken to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance after crashing into safety netting at about 2:20 p.m.

“Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine are devastated about this tragic loss of life and sends its deepest condolences to his family and teammates,” Alpine Canada said in a release.

“Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine encourage the ski family around the world to support the athlete’s family and teammates through this difficult time.”

Berkhart was competing at the Nor-Am Cup when the accident happened.

Emergency crews from Banff tried to treat the boy on the hill before the air ambulance arrived.

Lake Louise spokesperson Dan Markham called the death a “terrible tragedy,” adding the ski resort staff are sending their sympathies to Burkhart’s family and tesmmates.

RCMP said in a release Wednesday that the medical examiner is investigating his death.

