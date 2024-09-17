Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Three-Legged goat named Lady Gaga part of Calgary’s eco-friendly weed control

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 10:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Three-legged goat Lady Gaga part of the herd helping conserve Calgary’s parks'
Three-legged goat Lady Gaga part of the herd helping conserve Calgary’s parks
WATCH: Eight hundred goats are wrapping up their job tackling invasive weeds at Nose Hill Park. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, one of them isn’t letting a birth defect slow her down.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary’s fight against invasive weeds has some unusual heroes – 800 goats grazing their way through city parks. And one of them, Lady Gaga, is living up to her superstar name.

The goats are part of a city-run program aimed at controlling invasive plants. Instead of herbicides or mowing, goats are munching down weeds in places like Nose Hill Park, helping restore the natural ecosystem.

“We started using goats to manage the landscape, so we’re putting pressures on specific weeds and types of vegetation that are choking out the grasslands,” said Jeannette Hall, owner of BAAH’D Plant Management, who oversees the herd.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among the herd is Lady Gaga, a goat born with a contracted tendon who gets around on three legs. Despite the challenge, she’s more than capable of keeping up with the other goats.

“We’re working with a series of splints to help her start to straighten out her leg to walk on her own,” Hall explained. “She was born that way.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The goats are doing more than just eating. Each one consumes up to eight pounds of plants a day, and their droppings act as fertilizer, helping native plants grow back stronger.

Lady Gaga and the rest of the goats just wrapped up their two-week job at Nose Hill Park. For Hall, it’s less of a job and more of a passion.

“This gives me that avenue to be in nature, working with the public and educating,” said Hall. “I’m very blessed.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices