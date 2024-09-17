Three-Legged goat named Lady Gaga part of Calgary’s eco-friendly weed control

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s fight against invasive weeds has some unusual heroes – 800 goats grazing their way through city parks. And one of them, Lady Gaga, is living up to her superstar name.

The goats are part of a city-run program aimed at controlling invasive plants. Instead of herbicides or mowing, goats are munching down weeds in places like Nose Hill Park, helping restore the natural ecosystem.

“We started using goats to manage the landscape, so we’re putting pressures on specific weeds and types of vegetation that are choking out the grasslands,” said Jeannette Hall, owner of BAAH’D Plant Management, who oversees the herd.

Among the herd is Lady Gaga, a goat born with a contracted tendon who gets around on three legs. Despite the challenge, she’s more than capable of keeping up with the other goats.

“We’re working with a series of splints to help her start to straighten out her leg to walk on her own,” Hall explained. “She was born that way.”

The goats are doing more than just eating. Each one consumes up to eight pounds of plants a day, and their droppings act as fertilizer, helping native plants grow back stronger.

Lady Gaga and the rest of the goats just wrapped up their two-week job at Nose Hill Park. For Hall, it’s less of a job and more of a passion.

“This gives me that avenue to be in nature, working with the public and educating,” said Hall. “I’m very blessed.”