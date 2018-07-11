Canada
Alberta man’s body recovered after he was reported missing on B.C.’s Kitimat River

By Online journalist  Global News

The body of an Alberta man has been recovered after he disappeared on a river in B.C.’s North Coast region over the weekend.

Police said the man was reported missing on the Kitimat River on Saturday but did not provide further details about where or when he disappeared or what he was doing at the time.

The man’s body was found on the waterway on Wednesday, the RCMP said in a news release.

“At approximately 11:20 a.m., Kitimat RCMP, Search and Rescue and Terrace Swift Water Rescue located the Alberta man who had been reported missing,” police said. “Sadly, the man was deceased.”

Police said the BC Coroners Service now “has conduct of the investigation and there will be no further information released at this time.”

Neither the name nor the age of the victim was released.

