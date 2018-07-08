Missing Toddler
Search continues for boy, 2, who went missing near northwestern Alberta river

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Boats, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter were involved in the search efforts, which also included people scouring the area by foot.

The boy went missing near the Wapiti River at the Canfor Bridge in the Municipal District of Greenview on Friday evening. Grande Prairie RCMP said the boy was with his family when he disappeared.

The search continued throughout the day Saturday before wrapping up at around 11 p.m. Search and rescue crews remained in the area overnight before resuming the search at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

People are asked to avoid the area while the search continues.

The M.D. of Greenview is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

