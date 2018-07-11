Edmonton man’s body recovered by river west of city, death not considered suspicious: RCMP

An investigation is underway after the body of a man who’s since been identified as a 37-year-old Edmontonian was recovered near Entwistle, Alta. on Wednesday but police say the death “is not considered suspicious at this time.”

According to Evansburg RCMP, officers pulled the man’s body from the banks of the Pembina River at about 1 p.m. The officers, along with firefighters and Fish and Wildlife personnel, were called to an area below the Highway 16 bridge after someone found the body.

“Due to rugged terrain and steep cliffs in the area, the operation lasted for several hours and resulted in a closure of a popular river rafting area while the recovery efforts were underway,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday night.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News they could not say if the man had previously been reported missing.

Entwistle is located a little more than 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.