Body of missing boater found on northern Alberta lake

The body of a missing boater has been recovered from Skeleton Lake.

The 67-year-old man was last seen the morning of May 23 calling for help after falling out of his boat. Police said at the time that it was believed the man didn’t survive.

RCMP, Lac La Biche Search and Rescue, Alberta Conservation Officers, Boyle Volunteer Fire Department, Athabasca Volunteer Fire Department and Caslan Volunteer Fire Department were all involved in the search.

The man’s family was notified when he went missing and police said his identity will not be released.