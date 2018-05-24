RCMP look for boater who is believed to have died on northern Alberta lake

A search is underway for a boater last seen in Skeleton Lake in northern Alberta on Wednesday morning.

“A witness noted an adult male calling out for help as it appeared that he had fallen out of his boat,” Boyle RCMP said in a news release issued Wednesday night. “He is not believed to have survived.”

According to police, Mounties were dispatched to the lake in Athabasca County at about 9:40 a.m.

A search effort is now underway involving Lac La Biche Search and Rescue, Alberta conservation officers, the Boyle Volunteer Fire Department, the Athabasca Volunteer Fire Department and the Caslan Volunteer Fire Department.

Skeleton Lake is located about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.