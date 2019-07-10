Canada
Person found dead in southern Alberta canal is missing Calgary man: RCMP

Joseph Given, 25, of Calgary, was found dead after a single-vehicle crash near Brooke, Alta.

RCMP say the search for a missing Calgary man has been called off after it was confirmed the body found in a canal on Tuesday morning was that of Joseph Given.

The 25-year-old was reported missing on Monday after police responded to a collision on Highway 1 near Brooks, Alta.

A vehicle had gone through an open field before hitting water and sinking.

RCMP said Given’s body was found in the Spring Hill Canal.

They added that the death is still under investigation, however, there’s no indication that Given’s death was criminal in nature.

