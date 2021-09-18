SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Federal party leaders make final campaign push ahead of election day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2021 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Will Trudeau’s pandemic election gamble pay off for his party Monday?' Will Trudeau’s pandemic election gamble pay off for his party Monday?
WATCH: Will Trudeau's pandemic election gamble pay off for his party Monday?

There will be no let up in campaigning today as the main party leaders count down the remaining hours and minutes to Monday’s federal election.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Aurora, Ont., just north of Toronto.

Read more: This is what happens when you call an election Canadians don’t want

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will also campaign in Ontario, with an announcement planned this morning in Dundas, Ont., followed by a meet and greet this evening in Kitchener, Ont.

Jagmeet Singh is heading west, starting this morning with a stop in Saskatoon, before meeting this afternoon with Indigenous leaders and youth in Pense, Sask. The NDP leader will continue his westward swing, meeting this evening with health-care workers in Edmonton who are on the verge of being overwhelmed by Alberta’s escalating COVID-19 crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the federal party leaders made a plea for voters to go to the polls even though they debated whether the election in the midst of the pandemic was needed at all.

The latest polling suggests Trudeau’s Liberals and O’Toole’s Tories are in a virtual dead heat with neither likely to land a majority mandate on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Voters should prepare to wait longer at polls this election: expert' Voters should prepare to wait longer at polls this election: expert
Voters should prepare to wait longer at polls this election: expert
© 2021 The Canadian Press
