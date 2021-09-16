1 dead, 1 in hospital after Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and kidnapping

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead, and a second has been rushed to hospital following a targeted home invasion in the Hamilton area.

Police say they are also looking for a third man believed to have been kidnapped from a residence in Mount Hope.

Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News that a double shooting took place in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson Road around 3 a.m.

“Upon arrival, police found two males suffering from gunshot wounds within the residence. The males were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. And subsequently, upon arrival, one of the individuals has succumbed to his injuries,” Bharaj told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Investigators say 63-year-old Faqir Ali was the man taken from the home and likely was dragged into a dark SUV.

Ali is five foot seven inches, about 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and thinning black hair. He was wearing black and white plaid pyjamas bottoms and no shirt when taken.

Hamilton Police are investigating a kidnapping and home invasion in Mount Hope. Two males were shot and one forcibly removed from the home. Police are appealing for help in locating 63-year-old Faqir Ali. If seen, call 911 immediately. Read More: https://t.co/nw60vBpyin — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 16, 2021

Bharaj said the main concern at present is locating Faqir Ali, who detectives believe may have been taken by multiple suspects.

“We don’t know the circumstances surrounding why this came to be and what occurred here. It’s still very, very early in the investigation,” Bharaj said.

Detectives say Ali and the two other men targeted were not known to police and all were family members living in the household.

Police are expected to be in the area for much of Thursday, probing the scene and canvassing the neighbourhood for potential witnesses and video footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3863 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.