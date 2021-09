Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting in broad daylight at a city parking lot.

In a social media post, the service says the incident happened near the Tim Horton’s on King Street West at Caroline North.

Hamilton EMS told Global News that upon arrival, they discovered a dead man at the scene.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting in the Tim Hortons parking lot on King St W in #HamOnt. One male with serious injuries. Please avoid the area as police investigate. More details to be released when they are available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 14, 2021

