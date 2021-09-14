Menu

Crime
September 14 2021 6:49pm
00:43

Man shot dead in central Hamilton

Hamilton police say a man in his early 20s died after being shot in broad daylight on Sept. 14, 2021.
Detectives say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. near the Tim Horton’s on King Street West at Caroline North.

