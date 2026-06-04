Lethbridge police seize nearly 3 dozen firearms found in west-side home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., say a 59-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after a large cache of weapons were found during a search of a home in the city Wednesday.

Officers say the suspect, Daniel Hazen Stebbins, was arrested for criminal harassment in connection with an investigation that began in British Columbia.

Saanich Police were initially informed a woman had received roughly five dozen “concerning” messages and videos, depicting a person with a large number of guns.

Police say the messages left the woman fearing for her safety, and then found out the man lived in Lethbridge — having previously agreed to buy another gun from the woman, but never paid.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

After the sale fell through, police say, the disturbing messages towards the woman began.

After Stebbins was arrested, police searched a home along Canyon Boulevard on Lethbridge’s west side, finding a total of 34 firearms — including some that were possessed or stored illegally.

Story continues below advertisement

Stebbins is facing the following charges:

Seven counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Three counts of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm

Three counts of unlawful possession of a prohibited device

One count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

One count of criminal harassment

Lethbridge police say the 59-year-old is still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, awaiting a release hearing.

No photos of the weapons were provided by the Lethbridge Police Service.