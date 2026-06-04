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Crime

Lethbridge police seize nearly 3 dozen firearms found in west-side home

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 3:59 pm
1 min read
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Rossiter
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Police in Lethbridge, Alta., say a 59-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after a large cache of weapons were found during a search of a home in the city Wednesday.

Officers say the suspect, Daniel Hazen Stebbins, was arrested for criminal harassment in connection with an investigation that began in British Columbia.

Saanich Police were initially informed a woman had received roughly five dozen “concerning” messages and videos, depicting a person with a large number of guns.

Police say the messages left the woman fearing for her safety, and then found out the man lived in Lethbridge — having previously agreed to buy another gun from the woman, but never paid.

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After the sale fell through, police say, the disturbing messages towards the woman began.

After Stebbins was arrested, police searched a home along Canyon Boulevard on Lethbridge’s west side, finding a total of 34 firearms — including some that were possessed or stored illegally.

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Stebbins is facing the following charges:

  • Seven counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Three counts of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Three counts of unlawful possession of a prohibited device
  • One count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • One count of criminal harassment

Lethbridge police say the 59-year-old is still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, awaiting a release hearing.

No photos of the weapons were provided by the Lethbridge Police Service.

Click to play video: 'Alberta nurses wants weapons screening, more officers at hospitals due to violence'
Alberta nurses wants weapons screening, more officers at hospitals due to violence

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