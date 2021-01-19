Menu

Crime

Hamilton home invasion was likely targeted incident: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 19, 2021 4:24 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a home invasion on the mountain.
Hamilton police are investigating a home invasion on the mountain. Don Mitchell/ Global News

Hamilton police are looking for three suspects following a home invasion on the south Mountain.

Investigators say three armed suspects forced their way into a home in the area of Twenty Road East and Greti Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday and allegedly stole cash and several firearms.

According to police, the suspects, described as three white men in their 30s who were wearing black clothing, were last seen leaving the area in a light coloured sedan.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking area residents to check their security cameras for suspicious activity in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about the home invasion are asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

 

