Hamilton home invasion was likely targeted incident: police

Hamilton police are looking for three suspects following a home invasion on the south Mountain.

Investigators say three armed suspects forced their way into a home in the area of Twenty Road East and Greti Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday and allegedly stole cash and several firearms.

According to police, the suspects, described as three white men in their 30s who were wearing black clothing, were last seen leaving the area in a light coloured sedan.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking area residents to check their security cameras for suspicious activity in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about the home invasion are asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

HPS needs your help with a targeted home invasion investigation. Cash and firearms were taken from a mountain residence by suspects who were last seen in a light coloured sedan. No injuries reported & anyone with info is asked to call police. #HamOnt https://t.co/27HnL7wHqF — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 19, 2021