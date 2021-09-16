Brantford police charge retirement home resident with manslaughter after female resident dies

Send this page to someone via email

A resident at a Brantford retirement home is facing manslaughter charges after an alleged assault at the facility earlier this month that left another resident dead.

Brantford police say they were called to the home on Diana Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Investigators say an 82-year-old man struck an 89-year-old woman, who then fell and hit her head.

Although the woman was rushed to hospital, police say she has since died as a result of her injuries.

Neither resident’s identity has been released.

Brantford police say the man has been charged with manslaughter and is scheduled to make an appearance in court on Thursday.

Global News has reached out to Seasons Retirement Community, which is located on Diana Avenue in Brantford, for a statement about the incident.