1 sent to hospital following shooting in Burlington, Ont.

A shooting Thursday night in Burlington, Ont., has put a man in hospital, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS).
Investigators say the incident happened in an area near Maple Crossing Boulevard and Freeman Street around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a victim with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton.
HRPS say a suspect was not found during a search by their tactical units and is still at large.
The man – described by police as bald with a beard, wearing a black tank top and grey pants — is considered armed and dangerous.
Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Residents can expect a heavy police presence on Maple Crossing for several hours.
