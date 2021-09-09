Menu

Crime

1 sent to hospital following shooting in Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 10:37 pm
Halton Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard in Burlington on Sept. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard in Burlington on Sept. 9, 2021. Global News

A shooting Thursday night in Burlington, Ont., has put a man in hospital, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS).

Investigators say the incident happened in an area near Maple Crossing Boulevard and Freeman Street around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a victim with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

HRPS say a suspect was not found during a search by their tactical units and is still at large.

The man – described by police as bald with a beard, wearing a black tank top and grey pants — is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Residents can expect a heavy police presence on Maple Crossing for several hours.

