1 sent to hospital following shooting in Burlington, Ont.

A shooting Thursday night in Burlington, Ont., has put a man in hospital, according to Halton Regional Police (HRPS).

Investigators say the incident happened in an area near Maple Crossing Boulevard and Freeman Street around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a victim with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

HRPS say a suspect was not found during a search by their tactical units and is still at large.

The man – described by police as bald with a beard, wearing a black tank top and grey pants — is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Residents can expect a heavy police presence on Maple Crossing for several hours.

SHOOTING There is a heavy police presence in area of Maple Crossing Blvd. in #BurlON after reports of a shooting. Suspect fled on foot. Described as male, white, bald, 5'10", muscular, grey shirt, blk pants. Considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if seen. DO NOT APPROACH. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 9, 2021

