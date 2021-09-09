Truck fire on QEW near Burlington closes Toronto-bound lanes

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a truck fire closed lanes of the QEW in Burlington for hours on Thursday morning.
Commuters were impacted by a road closure after a load of batteries on a tractor-trailer caught fire.
Police say the incident was called in around 3:30 a.m. and led to the shutdown of the highway between North Shore Boulevard and the 403 for a cleanup and investigation.
No one was injured in the blaze.
OPP say the reopening time of the roadway is unknown and that travellers should expect “major delays” through the area.
