Truck fire on QEW near Burlington closes Toronto-bound lanes

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a truck fire closed lanes of the QEW in Burlington for hours on Thursday morning.

Commuters were impacted by a road closure after a load of batteries on a tractor-trailer caught fire.

Police say the incident was called in around 3:30 a.m. and led to the shutdown of the highway between North Shore Boulevard and the 403 for a cleanup and investigation.

No one was injured in the blaze.

OPP say the reopening time of the roadway is unknown and that travellers should expect “major delays” through the area.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #QEW Toronto bound between Fairview St and #Hwy403 remains closed. Expect major delays through the area. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/Rxv4AyTMiI — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 9, 2021

Truck fire: Load of batteries in trailer burned #QEW Toronto bound closed at North Shore. #BurlingtonOPP investigating, closure will be moved to Fairview shortly. Unknown reopening time, no injuries. — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 9, 2021