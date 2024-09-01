Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. RCMP warn against impaired driving this long weekend

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted September 1, 2024 6:34 pm
2 min read
A Lethbridge police officer conducts a breath sample on a driver at a checkstop on Dec. 20. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge police officer conducts a breath sample on a driver at a checkstop on Dec. 20. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This Labour Day long weekend, RCMP urge motorists to make good choices in the hope that the summer holidays are the only thing coming to an end.

This time four years ago, 17-year-old Alex Ollington had her whole life ahead of her.

“She was a bright, young lady,” her mother Maria Popiwchak said. “She was a very caring individual. She always made time for her friends and a number of them considered her to be their best friend because she was always there to listen.”

Popiwchak describes her daughter as a young woman who always wanted to make a difference, donating to animal charities and donating her hair to cancer foundations.

“The world that she lived in, she wanted to leave a mark and make it a better place.”

Ollington’s life was cut short when she was killed in a crash on Highway 21 just north of Township Road 542 in Alberta on Sept. 17, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The choice by a driver to drink and drive is only amplified by the Labour Day long weekend, prompting a reminder from SGI that there are alternatives to getting behind the wheel.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When it comes to the long weekend, impaired driving is not necessarily up but the potential is there so it’s a perfect time to remind people what their options are,” SGI spokesperson Michaela Solomon said.

SGI recommends having a designated driver, calling for a cab or rideshare, or arranging a ride from family or a friend as ways to avoid impaired driving.

Click to play video: 'Former Calgary Flames NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in New Jersey collision'
Former Calgary Flames NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in New Jersey collision

Even with these options available, people are still choosing to drive under the influence. Saskatchewan RCMP have reported 19 fatal collisions on rural roads so far this year, all attributable to impaired driving.

Trending Now

“I’ve been doing this for quite a number of years and it’s disappointing to see,” said Supt. Grant St. Germaine.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial statistics show alcohol has played a role in almost 30 per cent of fatal collisions each year in Saskatchewan, but recent measures are promising. The province began mandatory alcohol screening at traffic stops in April. Since then, suspensions have risen 165 per cent year-over-year and could jump to 225 per cent by year end.

“The support actually from the public has been 100 per cent behind what we’re attempting to do, which is make the roads safer,” St. Germaine said.

Popiwchak has been fighting for measures like these since losing her daughter. All she asks of drivers this weekend is to take the time to think about their actions, so deaths like Alex’s are prevented.

“It can happen to anyone,” she said. “It happened to me, it happened to the Gaudreau family the other day.”

“You never know what’s going to happen, but if you take care, then it’s less likely that anybody’s going to come to harm and then another family won’t have to deal with this tragedy … There is a safe way home, all we need to do is take the time to take it.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices