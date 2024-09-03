Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Back to school prompts school zone safety reminders

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 1:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How will cellphone bans impact Canadian students’ learning experience?'
How will cellphone bans impact Canadian students’ learning experience?
RELATED - British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are all implementing cellphone ban policies, with details varying from province to province — one psychologist says, it could be beneficial.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students are preparing to say goodbye to summer and hello to their teachers as another school year gets back in session.

CAA Saskatchewan says drivers and pedestrians should once again be prepared on the road as students make their way back into the classroom.

“It’ll take a while for us all to get organized again and get those routines down pat,” said Angel Blair, senior communications specialist with CAA Saskatchewan.

Blair said there are a few things people can do to ensure the best first day back. They include staying alert, avoiding distracted driving, and knowing the rules of the road. A study done by CAA shows both speeding and illegal U-turns are major concerns during this time of year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s everyone’s job to just keep this in mind,” Blair said. “We have to really keep practising these safety habits.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of the biggest mistakes both drivers and pedestrians make is not making eye contact before crossing the street.

Troy Davies, public affairs director for Medavie Health Services West, said that while calls are generally rare, the ones the ambulance service attends to are cases where drivers assumed they were seen by pedestrians crossing streets.

Trending Now

“Making eye contact … before you cross the street is probably the biggest hint that we would give out there,”  Davies said.

Back to school also means the return of school busses — and with them, a reminder to take caution and not pass them while they are loading and unloading students.

Davies said the problems the ambulance service usually sees involve instances where a child is struck within 10 feet of a bus. “So, just general caution, take your time.”

While these measures may seem like common sense, both CAA and Medavie said that if drivers and pedestrians take the time to think, it could make the difference between a good or bad day of school.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices