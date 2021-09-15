Menu

Crime
September 15 2021 5:13pm
00:59

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Hamilton

Police say a driver died after a crash involving an SUV and a sedan at the intersection of Woodhill Road and Highway 5 West in Flamborough. Another driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

